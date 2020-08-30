August 2020 Update

Lisa Mc Sherry

We took a break in July to get the long-promised website redesign finished, and while we may be biased, it looks pretty spiffy!

You should see improved functionality with the search function, as well as the more modern look and feel. Have no fears, all of the reviews are still here, although we did do some re-organizing of categories to be clearer about the item's purpose. (Our Body / Mind / Spirit category had gotten a bit bloated, as well as Personal Development.) We haven't done review for visual media or events in a long time, and there didn't seem to be much interest in the community for us to do them going forward, so they were moved to "Other Reviews".

The most time-consuming change happened behind the scenes as we repaired some major php functionality issues. Invisible to users, it was a problematic for those of us maintaining the site and had been a problem for years. We are now in compliance and up to date on all platforms; best of all we can stay that way with regular updates going forward. We also changed webhosts as our former host refused to install critical php updates unless we moved to a (significantly more expensive!) hosting package. Our new host -- Pitchwife Productions -- is quite small-business and independent site oriented. We think we'll be here, happy, for a long time to come.

This month we offer reviews for the following:

Horse Magick: Spells and Rituals for Self-Empowerment, Protection, and Prosperity

Hoodoo in the Psalms: God's Magick

Shine on: The Remarkable Story of How I Fell Under a Speeding Train

The Tree Angel Oracle Deck

In this Moment (CD)

Practically Pagan: An Alternative Guide to Cooking

Deva: Our Relationship with the Subtle World

Slavic Witchcraft: Old World Conjuring Spells and Folklore

Italian Folk Magic: Rue's Kitchen Witchery

The Witch's Book of Self-Care: Magical Ways to Pamper, Soothe, and Care for your Body and Spirit

The Complete Book of Spells: Wiccan Spells for Healing, Protection, and Celebration

Southern Cunning: Folkloric Witchcraft In The American South

Wicca: A Modern Guide to Witchcraft & Magic

Our last update included:

Protection Spells: Clear Negative Energy, Banish Unhealthy Influences, and Embrace Your Power

The Green Witch’s Grimoire: Your Complete Guide to Creating your Own Book of Natural Magic

Hieroglyphic Words of Power: Symbols for Magic, Divination, and Dreamwork

Sacred Herbs of Spring: Magical Healing and Edible Plants to Celebrate Beltaine

The HooDoo Tarot(deck and book)

Touch the Earth, Kiss the Sky: Allowing the Rational Mind to Welcome Magic & Spirituality

Loki: Trickster and Transformer

True Magic: Unleashing Your Inner Witch

The Stress Reduction Workbook for Teens: CBT Skills to Help You Deal with Worry and Anxiety

The Stress Reduction Card Deck for Teens: 52 Essential Mindfulness Skills

We're moving into the harvest season, with the fruit coming in off the trees and from the vine. Soon it will be winter, and the long restful time of planning. We here at Facing North are, like all of you, enduring the strange times. Autumn looks to be a wild ride -- take care of your self, your loved ones, and your community.

~

Lisa