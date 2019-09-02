How Do I Get Reviewed?

September 2019 Update

Greetings!



September has always been a special time for me. For one thing, my birthday is in the beginning of the month, but there is also a palpable shift in the energy towards getting things done. For many of us, this comes from years of leaving the balmy slow days of summer to return to school.



This month we offer:

Spiritual Odyssey (CD)

Opening the Akashic Records: Meet Your Record Keepers and Discover Your Soul's Purpose

Before Today, Beyond Tomorrow (CD)

Running Away (CD)

Breathe to Succeed: Increase Workplace Productivity, Creativity, and Clarity through the Power of Mindfulness

The Dharma Method: 7 Steps to Spiritual Advancement

Signs from the Other Side: Opening to the Spirit World

Curanderismo Soul Retrieval: Ancient Shamanic Wisdom to Restore the Sacred Energy of the Soul

Rackham Tarot



Last month we offered:

Astrology and the Archetypal Power of Numbers, Part Two

House Keywords and More . . .

The Visions of the Pylons: A Magical Record of Exploration in the Starry Abode

Transcendent Wisdom of the Maya

The Mark of the Wolf (Book of Secrets Vol. 1)

Witches of St. Petersburg

Patron Saint of Lost Souls

Source Code Meditation: Hacking Evolution

Chapters: Solo Piano Reflections (CD)

Cappadocia (CD)

Mystic Messages (CD)

The Real Witches' Craft: Magical Techniques and Guidance for a Full Year of Practicing the Craft

Transformative Witchcraft: The Greater Mysteries

Weave the Liminal: Living Modern Traditional Witchcraft

Witchbody: A Graphic Novel

Backwoods Witchcraft: Conjure & Folk Magic from Appalachia

Summoning the Muse (CD)

Essential Aromatherapy Garden

Growing Wiccan Temples and Leaders: Temple Organization and Leadership Development in a Mission-Centred Wiccan Movement

May the new month bring you the energy to accomplish your tasks!



~

Lisa

Editor, Founder