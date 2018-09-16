How Do I Get Reviewed?

Sliding into the Balance
Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year's mistakes and failures had been wiped clean by summer.
~Wallace Stegner
Up in the PNW we had a hot, dry summer that turned, literally overnight, into a cool, misty, rainy autumn. The light has truly changed and we get long fingers of gold in the late afternoon as it moves -- all too briefly -- between the clouds and the mountains. We haven't turned the heat on, but that event is just a moment away, as is switching our our summer clothes for the heavier, snugglier cold weather versions.
My birthday was earlier this month, and I spent a long weekend working on reviewing the previous year, honoring the successes (planned and not) and setting goals for the coming year. It's been a tradition of mine for decades now, along with a tarot reading.
This last year was one of cheerful conversation, laughter, and a sort of mellow acceptance. Already this year is full of magic and change: a dance that makes our lives deeper and broader. Autumn is always an invitation to go deep, to move further within, and to let the seasons' change invite change for you.
This month we offer:
The Twelve Faces of the Goddess: Transform Your Life with Astrology, Magick, and the Sacred Feminine
Crystal Gridwork: The Power of Crystals and Sacred Geometry to Heal, Protect and Inspire
Crystal Magic – Mineral Wisdom for Pagans & Wiccans
Varla Ventura's Paranormal Parlor: Ghosts, Seances & Tales of True Hauntings
The Hidden Worlds (children's fiction)
The Art of Palmistry: A practical guide to reading your fortune
Talk to the Hand: A Field Guide to Practical Palmistry
Pagan Portals - The Hedge Druid's Craft: An Introduction to Walking Between the Worlds of Wicca, Witchcraft and Druidry
Light Therapies: A Complete Guide to the Healing Power of Light
Pagan Portals -- Rhiannon: Divine Queen of the Celtic Britons
Tantric Sex and Menopause: Practices for Spiritual and Sexual Renewal
Queer Magic: LGBT+ Spirituality and Culture from Around the World
Face Reading Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
Cleansing Rites of the Curanderismo: Limipias Espirituales of Ancient Mesoamerican Shamans
Tarot of Bones (second review)
Pagan Portals: Poppets and Magical Dolls: Dolls for Spellwork, Witchcraft and Seasonal Celebrations
A Cart Full of Magic: Your Secret Supermarket Shopping List
While we didn't have an August update, previous to that we offered:
The Lunar Gospel: The Complete Guide to Your Astrological Moon
Madame Pamita’s Magical Tarot: Using the Cards to Make Your Dreams Come True
The Transformational Power of Dreaming: Discovering the Wishes of the Soul
Faerie Stones: An Exploration of the Folklore and Faeries Associated with Stones & Crystals
Chakra Healing for Vibrant Energy: Exploring Your 7 Energy Centers with Mindfulness, Yoga, and Ayurveda
The Green Burial Guidebook: Everything You Need to Plan an Affordable, Environmentally Friendly Burial
Italian Folk Magic: Rue's Kitchen Witchery
Woman Most Wild: Three Keys to Liberating the Witch Within (a new review)
Witch's Book of Spirits
Aspecting the Goddess: Drawing Down the Divine Feminine
May the changing colors of Autumn invite change in you!
Lisa
Editor, Founder