How Do I Get Reviewed?

September 2018 Update

Sliding into the Balance



Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year's mistakes and failures had been wiped clean by summer.

~Wallace Stegner



Up in the PNW we had a hot, dry summer that turned, literally overnight, into a cool, misty, rainy autumn. The light has truly changed and we get long fingers of gold in the late afternoon as it moves -- all too briefly -- between the clouds and the mountains. We haven't turned the heat on, but that event is just a moment away, as is switching our our summer clothes for the heavier, snugglier cold weather versions.



My birthday was earlier this month, and I spent a long weekend working on reviewing the previous year, honoring the successes (planned and not) and setting goals for the coming year. It's been a tradition of mine for decades now, along with a tarot reading.



This last year was one of cheerful conversation, laughter, and a sort of mellow acceptance. Already this year is full of magic and change: a dance that makes our lives deeper and broader. Autumn is always an invitation to go deep, to move further within, and to let the seasons' change invite change for you.



This month we offer:

The Twelve Faces of the Goddess: Transform Your Life with Astrology, Magick, and the Sacred Feminine

Crystal Gridwork: The Power of Crystals and Sacred Geometry to Heal, Protect and Inspire

Crystal Magic – Mineral Wisdom for Pagans & Wiccans

Varla Ventura's Paranormal Parlor: Ghosts, Seances & Tales of True Hauntings

The Hidden Worlds (children's fiction)

The Art of Palmistry: A practical guide to reading your fortune

Talk to the Hand: A Field Guide to Practical Palmistry

Pagan Portals - The Hedge Druid's Craft: An Introduction to Walking Between the Worlds of Wicca, Witchcraft and Druidry

Light Therapies: A Complete Guide to the Healing Power of Light

Pagan Portals -- Rhiannon: Divine Queen of the Celtic Britons

Tantric Sex and Menopause: Practices for Spiritual and Sexual Renewal

Queer Magic: LGBT+ Spirituality and Culture from Around the World

Face Reading Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Cleansing Rites of the Curanderismo: Limipias Espirituales of Ancient Mesoamerican Shamans

Tarot of Bones (second review)

Pagan Portals: Poppets and Magical Dolls: Dolls for Spellwork, Witchcraft and Seasonal Celebrations

A Cart Full of Magic: Your Secret Supermarket Shopping List



While we didn't have an August update, previous to that we offered:

The Lunar Gospel: The Complete Guide to Your Astrological Moon

Madame Pamita’s Magical Tarot: Using the Cards to Make Your Dreams Come True

The Transformational Power of Dreaming: Discovering the Wishes of the Soul

Faerie Stones: An Exploration of the Folklore and Faeries Associated with Stones & Crystals

Chakra Healing for Vibrant Energy: Exploring Your 7 Energy Centers with Mindfulness, Yoga, and Ayurveda

The Green Burial Guidebook: Everything You Need to Plan an Affordable, Environmentally Friendly Burial

Italian Folk Magic: Rue's Kitchen Witchery

Woman Most Wild: Three Keys to Liberating the Witch Within (a new review)

Witch's Book of Spirits

Aspecting the Goddess: Drawing Down the Divine Feminine

May the changing colors of Autumn invite change in you!

Lisa

Editor, Founder