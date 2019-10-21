   

How Do I Get Reviewed?

October 2019

Details

Happy Birthday Facing North!

It's been thirteen years since we opened the metaphorical doors on this website with 100s of reviews, and now we offers 1000s -- all free, all honest. As the Founder, it' s been my pleasure to offer this service to our community, and it could only have happened with the constant support from all of you readers, publishers, and -- most importantly -- my fabulous Review Circle!

This month we offer you:
Conjuring Harriet "Mama Moses" Tubman and the Spirits of the Underground Railroad
Earth: Astrology's Missing Planet
Ancient Magic: A Practitioner's Guide to the Supernatural in Greece and Rome
Paganism In Depth: A Polytheist Approach
Working with Chakras for Belief Change: The Healing InSight Method
The Lost Book of the Grail: The Sevenfold Path of the Grail and the Restoration of the Faery Accord
Healing Body Meditations: 30 Mandalas to Enhance your Health & Well-Being
Body Mindful Yoga: Create a Powerful and Affirming Relationship with Your Body 
Persephone (CD)
5-Minute Magic for Modern Wiccans: Rapid Rituals, efficient enchantments, & swift spells
The Yoni Egg: Reveal and Release the Sacred Feminine Within


Last month we offered:
Spiritual Odyssey (CD) 
Opening the Akashic Records: Meet Your Record Keepers and Discover Your Soul's Purpose
Before Today, Beyond Tomorrow (CD) 
Running Away (CD) 
Breathe to Succeed: Increase Workplace Productivity, Creativity, and Clarity through the Power of Mindfulness
The Dharma Method: 7 Steps to Spiritual Advancement
Signs from the Other Side: Opening to the Spirit World
Curanderismo Soul Retrieval: Ancient Shamanic Wisdom to Restore the Sacred Energy of the Soul
Rackham Tarot

I look forward to what the next years will bring.

~
Lisa
Founder

 

FTC Endorsement Notice

As required by the FTC , I am posting this notice.

Reviews on this website were usually compensated in that the reviewer was given a copy of the item and allowed to keep said copy. Some reviews published here are from other forums and publications and Facing North makes no claim as to whether those reviews were compensated. No other compensation was offered or accepted for these reviews which are as unbiased as possible.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates