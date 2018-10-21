How Do I Get Reviewed?

October 2018 Update

Greetings from the changing of the year!

This morning as I was walking my dogs I watched shreds of cloud cross a waxing moon I reflected on the change of seasons and the passing of time.



Facing North is twelve years old this month and has evolved into something quite different from what I'd envisioned all those years ago. My original vision was to create a platform to nurture pagan artists and writers with their creations, writing about their shows, their books, and providing a place for the community to get honest reviews. Among other things, I planned for monthly interviews and promotions.



We're quieter than that nowadays, but reliable and steady. Still 100% free of advertising, Facing North has evolved into a place where you can find those honest reviews. But as our birthday passes it seems a good time to ask you, my readers and visitors, what do you wish we offered here at Facing North?



For now, this month we offer:

Eirlandia (CD)

Feng Shui Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

The Seven Chakra Personality Types: Discover the Energetic Forces that Shape Your Life, Your Relationships, and Your Place in the World

Spirit Clans: Native Wisdom for Personal Power and Guidance

Magical Healing: Folk Healing Techniques from the Old World

Reclaiming Life After Trauma: Healing PTSD with Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy and Yoga

Melodic Voyage (CD)

Peaceful Being (CD)

From Kuan Yin to Chairman Mao: The Essential Guide to Chinese Deities

Sacred Messengers of Shamanic Africa: Teachings from Zep Tepi, the Land of First Time

Hawaiian Shamanistic Healing: Medicine Ways to Cultivate the Aloha Spirit

Poppet Magick: Patterns, Spells & Formulas for Poppets, Spirit Dolls & Magickal Animals

Last month we offered:

The Twelve Faces of the Goddess: Transform Your Life with Astrology, Magick, and the Sacred Feminine

Crystal Gridwork: The Power of Crystals and Sacred Geometry to Heal, Protect and Inspire

Crystal Magic – Mineral Wisdom for Pagans & Wiccans

Varla Ventura's Paranormal Parlor: Ghosts, Seances & Tales of True Hauntings

The Hidden Worlds (children's fiction)

The Art of Palmistry: A practical guide to reading your fortune

Talk to the Hand: A Field Guide to Practical Palmistry

Pagan Portals - The Hedge Druid's Craft: An Introduction to Walking Between the Worlds of Wicca, Witchcraft and Druidry

Light Therapies: A Complete Guide to the Healing Power of Light

Pagan Portals -- Rhiannon: Divine Queen of the Celtic Britons

Tantric Sex and Menopause: Practices for Spiritual and Sexual Renewal

Queer Magic: LGBT+ Spirituality and Culture from Around the World

Face Reading Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Cleansing Rites of the Curanderismo: Limipias Espirituales of Ancient Mesoamerican Shamans

Tarot of Bones (second review)

Pagan Portals: Poppets and Magical Dolls: Dolls for Spellwork, Witchcraft and Seasonal Celebrations

A Cart Full of Magic: Your Secret Supermarket Shopping List

May the turning of the year from old to new bring you glorious transformation!

Lisa

Editor, Founder