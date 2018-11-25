How Do I Get Reviewed?

“Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.”
~Henri Frederic Amiel
In the midst of Mercury retrograde, satiated by a large meal with family of blood and by choice, I pause to reflect on gratitude. What immediately comes to mind is the power of gratitude is extraordinary. It helps us connect with others, eases physical pain, improves our mental health, enhances empathy, improves sleep, boosts self-esteem, and improves resilience.*
Let me take a moment to say thank you.
Thank you for reading our reviews.
Thank you for suggesting items to us.
Thank you for creating items we can review.
Thank you for writing reviews.
Thank you for supporting this quiet little piece on the 'net. Without you, this site would not exist.
Thank you.
This month we offer:
Seven Ages of the Goddess
Gods & Goddesses: The Rise of Divine Mythologies
Modern Guide to Energy Clearing
The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter
Resilience: Powerful Practices for Bouncing Back from Disappointment, Difficulty, and Even Disaster
Shaman Pathways -- Deathwalking: Helping Them Cross The Bridge
Working Conjure: A Guide to Hoodoo Folk Magic
Real Witches' Handbook: A Complete Introduction to the Craft
The Circle of Nine: An Archetypal Journey to Awaken the Divine Feminine Within
Last month we offered:
Eirlandia (CD)
Feng Shui Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
The Seven Chakra Personality Types: Discover the Energetic Forces that Shape Your Life, Your Relationships, and Your Place in the World
Spirit Clans: Native Wisdom for Personal Power and Guidance
Magical Healing: Folk Healing Techniques from the Old World
Reclaiming Life After Trauma: Healing PTSD with Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy and Yoga
Melodic Voyage (CD)
Peaceful Being (CD)
From Kuan Yin to Chairman Mao: The Essential Guide to Chinese Deities
Sacred Messengers of Shamanic Africa: Teachings from Zep Tepi, the Land of First Time
Hawaiian Shamanistic Healing: Medicine Ways to Cultivate the Aloha Spirit
Poppet Magick: Patterns, Spells & Formulas for Poppets, Spirit Dolls & Magickal Animals
May the coming holidays find you celebrating with loved ones!
Lisa
Editor & Founder
* Some of this comes from research, not just personal experience. A great resource is here: https://www.happierhuman.com/the-science-of-gratitude/.
