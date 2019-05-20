How Do I Get Reviewed?

May 2019 Update

Greetings from Under an Overcast Sky,



Spring in the PNW is often a matter of gray, punctuated by brilliant blue, skies and an ever-increasing number of warm days. The trees burst into flower earlier this month, and the markets are full of strawberries and asparagus -- welcome additions to our table.



Last month we had no update, this month and next we will be making up for the pause by offering extra-large piles of offerings. Speakign of which, this month we have:



Energy Medicine for Animals: The Bioenergetics of Animal Healing

Crossroads of Conjure: The Roots and Practices of Granny Magic, Hoodoo, Brujeria, and Curanderismo

The Notorious Astrological Physician of London: Works and Days of Simon Forman

The Book of Pendulum Healing: Charting Your Healing Course for Mind, Body, & Spirit

Foundations of Reiki Ryoho: A Manual of Shoden and Okuden

Essential Oils for Mindfulness & Meditation: Relax, Replenish, and Rejuvenate

November (CD)

Learning to Love

The Nepalese Shamanic Path: Practices for Negotiating the Spirit World

Queen Up! Reclaim your Crown When Life Knocks You Down (Unleash the Power of Your Inner Tarot Queen)

Tarot Through the Witch's Eye: Tarot Wisdom for Magical and Personal Transformation

Water Witchcraft: Magic and Lore from the Celtic Tradition

The Witch's Altar: The Craft, Lore & Magick of Sacred Space

Traditional Wicca: A Seeker's Guide

The Heart of the Elder: Good Elders and their Influence



Last update included:

Visions & Emotions (CD)

Tres: Best Of Paz Del Castillo (CD)

Small Treasures (CD)

A New Awareness (CD)

Clear Light (CD)

Storytelling Alchemy: Write Your Own Happy Ending

Each Journey Begins with a Single Step: The Taoist Book of Life

Fearless (CD)

The Book of Ceremony: Shamanic Wisdom for Invoking the Sacred in Everyday Life

Deva (CD)

May the unfolding season bring you a sense of wonder~

~Lisa

Editor & Founder