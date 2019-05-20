How Do I Get Reviewed?

   

May 2019 Update

Greetings from Under an Overcast Sky,

Spring in the PNW is often a matter of gray, punctuated by brilliant blue, skies and an ever-increasing number of warm days. The trees burst into flower earlier this month, and the markets are full of strawberries and asparagus -- welcome additions to our table.

Last month we had no update, this month and next we will be making up for the pause by offering extra-large piles of offerings. Speakign of which, this month we have:

Energy Medicine for Animals: The Bioenergetics of Animal Healing
Crossroads of Conjure: The Roots and Practices of Granny Magic, Hoodoo, Brujeria, and Curanderismo
The Notorious Astrological Physician of London: Works and Days of Simon Forman
The Book of Pendulum Healing: Charting Your Healing Course for Mind, Body, & Spirit
Foundations of Reiki Ryoho: A Manual of Shoden and Okuden
Essential Oils for Mindfulness & Meditation: Relax, Replenish, and Rejuvenate
November (CD) 
Learning to Love
The Nepalese Shamanic Path: Practices for Negotiating the Spirit World
Queen Up! Reclaim your Crown When Life Knocks You Down (Unleash the Power of Your Inner Tarot Queen)
Tarot Through the Witch's Eye: Tarot Wisdom for Magical and Personal Transformation
Water Witchcraft: Magic and Lore from the Celtic Tradition
The Witch's Altar: The Craft, Lore & Magick of Sacred Space
Traditional Wicca: A Seeker's Guide
The Heart of the Elder: Good Elders and their Influence

Last update included:
Visions & Emotions (CD) 
Tres: Best Of Paz Del Castillo (CD) 
Small Treasures (CD) 
A New Awareness (CD) 
Clear Light (CD) 
Storytelling Alchemy: Write Your Own Happy Ending
Each Journey Begins with a Single Step: The Taoist Book of Life
Fearless (CD) 
The Book of Ceremony: Shamanic Wisdom for Invoking the Sacred in Everyday Life
Deva (CD)

May the unfolding season bring you a sense of wonder~
~Lisa
Editor & Founder

FTC Endorsement Notice

As required by the FTC , I am posting this notice.

Reviews on this website were usually compensated in that the reviewer was given a copy of the item and allowed to keep said copy. Some reviews published here are from other forums and publications and Facing North makes no claim as to whether those reviews were compensated. No other compensation was offered or accepted for these reviews which are as unbiased as possible.

