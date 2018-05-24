How Do I Get Reviewed?

May 2018 Update

The world is getting a little crazy, Uranus shifted houses, and the weather is getting warmer . . . seems like a good time to read a book!

This month we offer:

Templar Sanctuaries in North America: Sacred Bloodlines and Secret Treasures

Greek Mythology Reading Cards

The Aromatherapy Garden: Growing Fragrant Plants for Happiness and Well-Being

A Piano Story (CD)

Keys to Perception: A Practical Guide to Psychic Development

The Ecstasy of Being: Mythology and Dance

Old Style Conjure: Hoodoo, Rootwork, & Folk Magic

The Witch's Journey: Cutting the Cords of Christian Dogma

Santa Muerte: The History, Rituals, and Magic of Our Lady of the Holy Death

Magical Power For Beginners: How to Raise & Send Energy for Spells That Work

Last month we offered:

Spirit Wheel (CD)

Opening Your Cosmic Toolbox

Divining with Animal Guides: Answers from the World at Hand

Wild Magic (fiction)

The Minimal Piano Series, Vol I (CD)

From Anxiety to Love: A Radical New Approach for Letting Go of Fear and Finding Lasting Peace

Breathing Love: Meditation in Action

When Every Word Was Singing (CD)

Spellbound: The Secret Grimoire of Lucy Cavendish

Azul (CD)

Rituals of the Light Within: A Compendium of Writings from the Magical Work of Elizabeth Anderton Fox

May the crazy pass you by as you enjoy the summer's bloom.

Lisa

Editor & Founder