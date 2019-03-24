   

How Do I Get Reviewed?

March 2019 Update

Details

Have you noticed the trees are starting to bud? up by me the frogs have begun their nightly song of lust and longing and the birds are building nests to entice mates. It's spring has begun and it feels particularly good this year.

Facing North is actively seeking new reviewers to join our circle!

This month we have lot of music to offer:

Visions & Emotions (CD) 
Tres: Best Of Paz Del Castillo (CD) 
Small Treasures (CD) 
A New Awareness (CD) 
Clear Light (CD) 
Storytelling Alchemy: Write Your Own Happy Ending
Each Journey Begins with a Single Step: The Taoist Book of Life
Fearless (CD) 
The Book of Ceremony: Shamanic Wisdom for Invoking the Sacred in Everyday Life
Deva (CD) 

Last month we offered:

365 Days of Hoodoo: Daily Rootwork, Mojo & Conjuration
The Big Book of Runes and Rune Magic: How to Interpret Runes, Rune Lore, and the Art of Runecasting
Queen of the Moon Oracle Deck
The Bardic Book of Becoming: An Introduction to Modern Druidry
Revelations of the Aquarian Age
The Hidden Worlds
Half Moon Bay (CD) 
Evensong: Canticles for the Earth (CD) 
You Are Psychic: Develop Your Natural Intuition Through Your Psychic Type
Besom, Stang & Sword: A Guide to Traditional Witchcraft

May the turning of the season bring you balance in your life!

~Lisa
Editor and Founder

FTC Endorsement Notice

As required by the FTC , I am posting this notice.

Reviews on this website were usually compensated in that the reviewer was given a copy of the item and allowed to keep said copy. Some reviews published here are from other forums and publications and Facing North makes no claim as to whether those reviews were compensated. No other compensation was offered or accepted for these reviews which are as unbiased as possible.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates