June 2017 Update

   

Main Menu

Latest Comments

  • The Transformational Truth of Tarot: The Fool’s Journey

    John M John M
    You are quite welcome! Thanks for the opportunity. Very sorry for your loss...it took a lot of courage ...

    Read more...

     

  • The Transformational Truth of Tarot: The Fool’s Journey

    Tiffany Crosara Tiffany Crosara
    Thank you for your lovely review John, I have shared. I was actually lucky enough to give birth to ...

    Read more...

     

  • Cactus of Mystery: the Shamanistic Powers of the Peruvian San Pedro Cactus

    paul davies paul davies
    Hi Ross, I went to an Ayahuasca ceremony few years back and was told that best to come prepared in ...

    Read more...

     

  • Infinite Energy Technologies: Tesla, Cold Fusion, Antigravity, and the Future of Sustainability

    Finley Eversole Finley Eversole
    Thanks, Elizabeth, for your excellent review. Vol. 2 -- ENERGY MEDICINE TECHNOLOGIES -- came out ...

    Read more...

     

  • The Heart of Faerie Oracle

    LisaM LisaM
    Hi Sara -- as you can see from Liz's comment, above, those cards are mysterious!

    Read more...

Login

Welcome to Facing North!

Welcome to one of the largest collections of reviews of neopagan/Spiritual/New Age oriented books, music, and other items of interest to our community. My wonderful team of reviewers and I have been writing reviews for many years now, and we love it.

Opened on October 31, 2006 with just over 200 reviews, Facing North is -- first and foremost -- a community resource. We ended that year with more than double our opening number of reviews (500+). Although we slowed our growth, 2007 ended with our database at more than 600 records, 2008 saw us at 900 and we edged over 1,000 by the end of 2009. We accept previously published reviews, and articles and reviews from alternative practitioners. It is my goal to make Facing North the largest repository of alternative spirituality reviews on the Internet.

We are committed to creating a practical site with honest opinions that are fair, even when critical. I welcome your feedback and suggestions to improve this site, one that everyone in our diverse community can use. Just email me at: lisa_at_facingnorth_dot_net (with appropriate edits).

Once again: Welcome to Facing North!

June 2017 Update

Details

Welcome to the summer edition of Facing North!

We can take things a little slower during the summer, enjoying the weather and being outdoors all the more. It is, however, a great time for sitting in the shade with a tall glass of your favorite cold beverage and one of the many wonderful books we have been reviewing lately.

This month, we offer:

The Weiser Book of the Fantastic and Forgotten: Tales of the Supernatural, Strange, and Bizarre
Reincarnation, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
Words at the Threshold: What We Say as We’re Nearing Death
Numerology Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
The Herb Gardener's Essential Guide: Creating Herbal Remedies & Oils for Health & Healing
The Mythic Journey: Use Myths, Fairy Tales, and Folklore to Explain Life's Mysteries
Shamanic Wisdom for Pregnancy & Parenthood: Practices to Embrace the Transformative Power of Becoming a Parent
Tarot of Bones
The Witch's Book of Shadows: The Craft, Lore & Magick of the Witch's Grimoire
Hearth Witch's Compendium: Magical and Natural Living for Every Day

Last month we reviewed:

Horrorscopes: Exorcise the Monsters Within and Unleash the Scary Side of Your Sun Sign
Chinese Power Animals: Archetypes of Transformation
Practically Dreaming (a novel)
The Science of Planetary Signatures in Medicine: Restoring the Cosmic Foundations of Healing
Bring the Flavors (CD)
What We Hold Dear (CD)
Esoteric Empathy: A Magickal & Metaphysical Guide to Emotional Sensitivity
Creative Visualization (40th anniversary ed)
The Panic Fables: Mystic Teachings and Initiatory Tales
In Their Own Words: The Major Arcana of the Tarot
Mechanica Celeste (CD)

May the heat of summer fill you with joy!

~Lisa
Editor & Founder

You do not have permission to post comments

FTC Endorsement Notice

As required by the FTC , I am posting this notice.

Reviews on this website were usually compensated in that the reviewer was given a copy of the item and allowed to keep said copy. Some reviews published here are from other forums and publications and Facing North makes no claim as to whether those reviews were compensated. No other compensation was offered or accepted for these reviews which are as unbiased as possible.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates