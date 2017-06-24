June 2017 Update

Welcome to the summer edition of Facing North!
We can take things a little slower during the summer, enjoying the weather and being outdoors all the more. It is, however, a great time for sitting in the shade with a tall glass of your favorite cold beverage and one of the many wonderful books we have been reviewing lately.
This month, we offer:
The Weiser Book of the Fantastic and Forgotten: Tales of the Supernatural, Strange, and Bizarre
Reincarnation, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
Words at the Threshold: What We Say as We’re Nearing Death
Numerology Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
The Herb Gardener's Essential Guide: Creating Herbal Remedies & Oils for Health & Healing
The Mythic Journey: Use Myths, Fairy Tales, and Folklore to Explain Life's Mysteries
Shamanic Wisdom for Pregnancy & Parenthood: Practices to Embrace the Transformative Power of Becoming a Parent
Tarot of Bones
The Witch's Book of Shadows: The Craft, Lore & Magick of the Witch's Grimoire
Hearth Witch's Compendium: Magical and Natural Living for Every Day
Last month we reviewed:
Horrorscopes: Exorcise the Monsters Within and Unleash the Scary Side of Your Sun Sign
Chinese Power Animals: Archetypes of Transformation
Practically Dreaming (a novel)
The Science of Planetary Signatures in Medicine: Restoring the Cosmic Foundations of Healing
Bring the Flavors (CD)
What We Hold Dear (CD)
Esoteric Empathy: A Magickal & Metaphysical Guide to Emotional Sensitivity
Creative Visualization (40th anniversary ed)
The Panic Fables: Mystic Teachings and Initiatory Tales
In Their Own Words: The Major Arcana of the Tarot
Mechanica Celeste (CD)
May the heat of summer fill you with joy!
~Lisa
Editor & Founder
Read more...