One of the occasional issues with being an all-volunteer-run site is that life happens and we all get distracted by other things. That happened this month, and we barely got this update done before the end of June!
We are fully into summer now, here in the PNW. Long days and warm. Perfect for perusing this month's offerings:
Women of Visionary Art
The Twelve Faces of the Goddess: Transform Your Life with Astrology, Magick, and the Sacred Feminine
Magickal Astrology: Use the Power of the Planets to Create an Enchanted Life
Becoming Dangerous: Witchy Femmes, Queer Conjurers, and Magical Rebels
Beyond the North Wind: The Fall and Rise of the Mystic North
The Herbal Kitchen
Rumi: Tales of the Spirit: A Journey to Healing the Heart
Yoga and the Art of Mudras
One Truth and One Spirit: Aleister Crowley's Spiritual Legacy
The Witch's Book of Mysteries
Witchcraft Activism: A Toolkit for Magical Resistance
Last month we offered:
Energy Medicine for Animals: The Bioenergetics of Animal Healing
Crossroads of Conjure: The Roots and Practices of Granny Magic, Hoodoo, Brujeria, and Curanderismo
The Notorious Astrological Physician of London: Works and Days of Simon Forman
The Book of Pendulum Healing: Charting Your Healing Course for Mind, Body, & Spirit
Foundations of Reiki Ryoho: A Manual of Shoden and Okuden
Essential Oils for Mindfulness & Meditation: Relax, Replenish, and Rejuvenate
November (CD)
Learning to Love
The Nepalese Shamanic Path: Practices for Negotiating the Spirit World
Queen Up! Reclaim your Crown When Life Knocks You Down (Unleash the Power of Your Inner Tarot Queen)
Tarot Through the Witch's Eye: Tarot Wisdom for Magical and Personal Transformation
Water Witchcraft: Magic and Lore from the Celtic Tradition
The Witch's Altar: The Craft, Lore & Magick of Sacred Space
Traditional Wicca: A Seeker's Guide
The Heart of the Elder: Good Elders and their Influence
May the strength of summer pervade your dreams!
~Lisa
Editor and Founder
How Do I Get Reviewed?
June 2019 Update
- Details
- Written by Lisa Mc Sherry
-
One of the occasional issues with being an all-volunteer-run site is that life happens and we all get distracted by other things. That happened this month, and we barely got this update done before the end of June!