How Do I Get Reviewed?

June 2020 Update

Details

We are half way through one of the most tumultuous years in modern times. I sincerely hope you and your loved ones are keeping safe and staying healthy. Our Review Circle has been working through some lovely titles for you. This month we offer:

Protection Spells: Clear Negative Energy, Banish Unhealthy Influences, and Embrace Your Power
The Green Witch’s Grimoire: Your Complete Guide to Creating your Own Book of Natural Magic
Hieroglyphic Words of Power: Symbols for Magic, Divination, and Dreamwork
Sacred Herbs of Spring: Magical Healing and Edible Plants to Celebrate Beltaine
The HooDoo Tarot (deck and book) 
Touch the Earth, Kiss the Sky: Allowing the Rational Mind to Welcome Magic & Spirituality
Loki: Trickster and Transformer  
True Magic: Unleashing Your Inner Witch
The Stress Reduction Workbook for Teens: CBT Skills to Help You Deal with Worry and Anxiety
The Stress Reduction Card Deck for Teens: 52 Essential Mindfulness Skills

Last month we offered:

Animal Soul Contracts: Sacred Agreements for Shared Evolution
Divination Conjure Style: Reading Cards, Throwing Bones, and Other Forms of Household Fortune-Telling
A New Dictionary of Fairies: A 21st Century Exploration of Celtic and Related Western European Fairies
Earth Spirit Dreaming: Shamanic Ecotherapy Practices
Seasons of Moon and Flame: The Wild Dreamer’s Epic Journey of Becoming
The Witch's Book of Love: Hundreds of Magical Ways to Attract and Strengthen Love
Urban Magick: A Guide for the City Witch
The Modern Witchcraft Guide to Magickal Herbs: Your Complete Guide to the Hidden Powers of Herbs
The House Witch: Your Complete Guide to Creating a Magical Space with Rituals and Spells for Hearth and Home
Fierce Feminine Rising: Heal from Predatory Relationships & Recenter Your Personal Power

May the summer's warm ease your worries and support abundance in your life!

~Lisa, Editor and Founder

