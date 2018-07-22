How Do I Get Reviewed?

July 2018 Update

"Books are more than a single author imparting knowledge to the reader. The thousands of Pagan tomes, especially en masse, are a slow-moving conversation about our experiences, thoughts, and revelations on the nature of reality. The books cover varying perspectives on all sorts of important things, like life, the gods, and human nature."

~Christopher Drysdale, "Spell Books, Training Manuals and Treatises"

I recently had a lovely conversation with a long-time member of the Pagan community and one topic that came up was why I offer Facing North. Part of it is service: I personally believe that one aspect of my being a Priestess is that I offer service to my community. Whether writing rituals, teaching a class, or offering reviews of a wide variety of items, these are my offerings. It is also about providing a place where anyone can come and get a sense of the value of a book.

I just went to Amazon and searched Books for 'witchcraft' and there are over 10,000 results with more are published daily. It's impossible for any person to look at them all, much less read them. So and my Review Circle do our best to give an honest opinion about every item sent to us. Some items just don't get reviewed -- likely because they seem too 'woo' and none of us feels like we can have an actual opinion. Some items go to reviewers who have Life Issues and disappear and the items are lost. But overall we manage to review 95% of everything sent to us.

I'm proud of that.

