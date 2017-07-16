How Do I Get Reviewed?

July 2017 Update

"Summer, after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people. For those few months, you're not required to be who everyone thinks you are, and that cut-grass smell in the air and the chance to dive into the deep end of a pool give you a courage you don't have the rest of the year. You can be grateful and easy, with no eyes on you, and no past. Summer just opens the door and lets you out."

~Deb Caletti, Honey, Baby, Sweetheart

As I write this, it's an overcast day which has muted summer's typical glory here in the PNW. Despite that, my clothes hang on the line, soaking up the fresh air; dragonflies hover and dip, trading places with the hummingbird at the feeder in my backyard. Bees groom my various flowers -- fat bumblebees bringing the lavender pods down low, honey bees flying drunkenly from echinacea to bee balm to phlox -- a subtle chorus of life weaving in and out of the near constant birdsong.



Looking ahead: I will not be updating in September as I will be spending the month in glorious, gorgeous, Italy. In recompense, however, I promise to provide a double helping of items in October.



In July we offer:

Songs of Potential Embrace (CD)

Tablets of Light: The Teachings of Thoth on Unity Consciousness

The 8th Seal-Its Time Is Now!: Cracking the Code that Solves the Mystery of the Book of Revelation

Part of a Kindly Plan (CD)

Safe Passage: Words to Help the Grieving

The Magical Shield: Protection Magic to Ward Off Negative Forces

Fairies, Pookas, and Changelings: A Complete Guide to the Wild and Wicked Enchanted Realm

Tarot by Design Workbook: Color and Learn Your Way Into the Cards

Instant Tarot: Your Complete Guide to Reading the Cards

Woman Most Wild: Three Keys to Liberating the Witch Within



June's offerings were:

The Weiser Book of the Fantastic and Forgotten: Tales of the Supernatural, Strange, and Bizarre

Reincarnation, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Words at the Threshold: What We Say as We’re Nearing Death

Numerology Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

The Herb Gardener's Essential Guide: Creating Herbal Remedies & Oils for Health & Healing

The Mythic Journey: Use Myths, Fairy Tales, and Folklore to Explain Life's Mysteries

Shamanic Wisdom for Pregnancy & Parenthood: Practices to Embrace the Transformative Power of Becoming a Parent

Tarot of Bones

The Witch's Book of Shadows: The Craft, Lore & Magick of the Witch's Grimoire

Hearth Witch's Compendium: Magical and Natural Living for Every Day



May Summer's glory infuse you with joy!

Lisa

Editor, Founder









"In the summer, the days were long, stretching into each other. Out of school, everything was on pause and yet happening at the same time, this collection of weeks when anything was possible."



―Sarah Dessen, Along for the Ride