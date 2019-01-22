How Do I Get Reviewed?

January 2019 Update

Happy New Calendar Year!

It's been a wow of a first month so far this year, and the Review Circle is catching up after the holidays.

This month we offer:

Carl Llewellyn Weschke: Pioneer & Publisher of Body, Mind & Spirit

The Miracle Club: How Thoughts Become Reality

Secret History of the Watchers: Atlantis and the Deep Memory of the Rebel Angels

Mysterious Realities: A Dream Traveler’s Tales from the Imaginal Realm

Runic Book of Days: A Guide to Living the Annual Cycle of Rune Magick

Shadows of a Tuscan Moon (fiction)

The Real Witches of New England

Goddesses in Myth, History and Culture

The Uses of Ecstasy: Ritual and Practical Mysticism in Wicca

Creating Lore, Writing Ritual



Last month we offered:

Witches' Almanac 2019, Issue 38, Spring 2019 to Spring 2020: Animals: Friends and Familiars

Lunar & Seasonal 2019 Diary: Northern Hemisphere

Pleiadian-Earth Eneergy Astrology: Charting the Spirals of Consciousness

Dancing with Raven and Bear: A Book of Earth Medicine and Animal Magic

Essential Oils for Emotional Wellbeing: More Than 400 Aromatherapy Recipes for Mind, Emotions & Spirit

Moments in Life (poetry)

Son of Chicken Qabalah: Rabbi Lamed Ben Clifford's (Mostly Painless) Practical Qabalah Course

A Book of Pagan Prayer (revised edition)

John Bauer Tarot deck

Magic for the Resistance: Rituals and Spells for Change

Forbidden Mysteries of Faery Witchcraft

The Modern Witch's Curriculum: A guide to spiritual exploration, discovery, and magickal practices

The Holy Wild: A Heathen Bible for the Untamed Woman

May the new year bring you peace and laughter!

~Lisa

Editor & Founder