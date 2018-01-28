How Do I Get Reviewed?

January 2018 Update

Back in late December, just past the Solstice in fact, my computer decided to just not start. I had the ole blue screen of death and after trying a number of at home fixes, Eloquence (yes, I name my computers – don’t you?) went in for repairs. It took a few weeks, and I apparently didn’t lose any data . . . I just lost time and access to email. Not surprisingly, it’s also taken me weeks to get back on track with newly downloaded programs, and data restored.

Then, just a week into January my older dog ripped her CL and we had to get her into surgery asap – it’s 12 week recovery period. To top it all off, I came down with the ‘flu and my husband developed bronchitis just a week past that. It’s sort of been a distracted by life month.

But that’s behind me now. Welcome to the January update!

I made it a double one, twenty reviews to keep you intrigued and interested as we move into the Winter of 2018.

This month we offer:

Essential Oils in Spiritual Practice: Working with the Chakras, Divine Archetypes, and the Five Great Elements

First Templar Nation: How 11 Knights Created a New Country and A Refuge for the Grail

Odin: Ecstasy, Runes & Norse Magic

Womb Awakening: Initiatory Wisdom from the Creatrix of Life

Fortuneteller's Handbook: 20 Fun and Easy Techniques for Predicting the Future

Chakras Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Faeries Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Strange Practice (fiction)

Overcoming Acute and Chronic Pain: Keys to Treatment Based on Your Emotional Type

Caring for the Dying: The Doula Approach to a Meaningful Death

Crystals for Karmic Healing: Transform Your Future by Releasing Your Past

The Angelic Origins of the Soul: Discovering Your Divine Purpose

Sekhmet: Transformation in the Belly of the Goddess

Psychic Ability, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Weiser Book of Occult Detectives: 13 Stories of Supernatural Sleuthing

Tarot Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Wicca, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Sigil Witchery: A Witch's Guide to Crafting Magick Symbols

Pagan Portals -- Have a Cool Yule: How-To Survive (and Enjoy) the Mid-Winter Festival

Dark Goddess Craft: A Journey through the Heart of Transformation

Betwixt & Between: Exploring the Faery Tradition of Witchcraft (our 2nd review!)

Last time we offered:

The Madness and the Magic (fiction)

Pagan Dreaming: The Magic of Altered Consciousness (our 2nd review!)

Basic Witches: How to Summon Success, Banish Drama, and Raise Hell With Your Coven

The Witches' Almanac 2018-2019

The Witching Herbs: 13 Essential Plants and Herbs for Your Magical Garden

Magical Art of Crafting Charm Bags: 100 Mystical Formulas for Success, Love, Wealth, and Wellbeing

Growing Up Psychic: My Story of Not Just Surviving but Thriving--and How Others Like Me Can, Too

Earth Magic oracle cards

The Rules of Magic (fiction)

Green Witch tarot deck

I hope life is bringing you interesting and joyful encounters.

~Lisa

Editor, Founder