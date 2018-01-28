How Do I Get Reviewed?

   

January 2018 Update

Back in late December, just past the Solstice in fact, my computer decided to just not start. I had the ole blue screen of death and after trying a number of at home fixes, Eloquence (yes, I name my computers – don’t you?) went in for repairs. It took a few weeks, and I apparently didn’t lose any data . . . I just lost time and access to email. Not surprisingly, it’s also taken me weeks to get back on track with newly downloaded programs, and data restored.

Then, just a week into January my older dog ripped her CL and we had to get her into surgery asap – it’s  12 week recovery period. To top it all off, I came down with the ‘flu and my husband developed bronchitis  just a week past that. It’s sort of been a distracted by life month.

But that’s behind me now. Welcome to the January update!

I made it a double one, twenty reviews to keep you intrigued and interested as we move into the Winter of 2018.

This month we offer:

Essential Oils in Spiritual Practice: Working with the Chakras, Divine Archetypes, and the Five Great Elements  
First Templar Nation: How 11 Knights Created a New Country and A Refuge for the Grail  
Odin: Ecstasy, Runes & Norse Magic  
Womb Awakening: Initiatory Wisdom from the Creatrix of Life  
Fortuneteller's Handbook: 20 Fun and Easy Techniques for Predicting the Future  
Chakras Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need  
Faeries Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need  
Strange Practice (fiction) 
Overcoming Acute and Chronic Pain: Keys to Treatment Based on Your Emotional Type  
Caring for the Dying: The Doula Approach to a Meaningful Death  
Crystals for Karmic Healing: Transform Your Future by Releasing Your Past  
The Angelic Origins of the Soul: Discovering Your Divine Purpose  
Sekhmet: Transformation in the Belly of the Goddess  
Psychic Ability, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need  
Weiser Book of Occult Detectives: 13 Stories of Supernatural Sleuthing  
Tarot Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need  
Wicca, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need  
Sigil Witchery: A Witch's Guide to Crafting Magick Symbols  
Pagan Portals -- Have a Cool Yule: How-To Survive (and Enjoy) the Mid-Winter Festival  
Dark Goddess Craft: A Journey through the Heart of Transformation  
Betwixt & Between: Exploring the Faery Tradition of Witchcraft (our 2nd review!) 

Last time we offered:

The Madness and the Magic (fiction)
Pagan Dreaming: The Magic of Altered Consciousness (our 2nd review!)
Basic Witches: How to Summon Success, Banish Drama, and Raise Hell With Your Coven
The Witches' Almanac 2018-2019
The Witching Herbs: 13 Essential Plants and Herbs for Your Magical Garden
Magical Art of Crafting Charm Bags: 100 Mystical Formulas for Success, Love, Wealth, and Wellbeing
Growing Up Psychic: My Story of Not Just Surviving but Thriving--and How Others Like Me Can, Too
Earth Magic oracle cards
The Rules of Magic (fiction)
Green Witch tarot deck

I hope life is bringing you interesting and joyful encounters.

~Lisa
Editor, Founder

FTC Endorsement Notice

As required by the FTC , I am posting this notice.

Reviews on this website were usually compensated in that the reviewer was given a copy of the item and allowed to keep said copy. Some reviews published here are from other forums and publications and Facing North makes no claim as to whether those reviews were compensated. No other compensation was offered or accepted for these reviews which are as unbiased as possible.

