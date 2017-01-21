   

Welcome to Facing North!

Welcome to one of the largest collections of reviews of neopagan/Spiritual/New Age oriented books, music, and other items of interest to our community. My wonderful team of reviewers and I have been writing reviews for many years now, and we love it.

Opened on October 31, 2006 with just over 200 reviews, Facing North is -- first and foremost -- a community resource. We ended that year with more than double our opening number of reviews (500+). Although we slowed our growth, 2007 ended with our database at more than 600 records, 2008 saw us at 900 and we edged over 1,000 by the end of 2009. We accept previously published reviews, and articles and reviews from alternative practitioners. It is my goal to make Facing North the largest repository of alternative spirituality reviews on the Internet.

We are committed to creating a practical site with honest opinions that are fair, even when critical. I welcome your feedback and suggestions to improve this site, one that everyone in our diverse community can use. Just email me at: lisa_at_facingnorth_dot_net (with appropriate edits).

Once again: Welcome to Facing North!

January 2017 Update

Details

A new calendar year has started, and many of us are taking the time to 'fort up'.

We've got a nice collection of items reviewed this month:
The Global Mind and the Rise of Civilization: The Quantum Evolution of Consciousness
Zecharia Sitchin and the Extraterrestrial Origins of Humanity
Secret Knowledge: Exploring the Boundaries of the Possible
Advanced Autogenic Training and Primal Awareness: Techniques for Wellness, Deeper Connection to Nature, and Higher Consciousness
The Path of Modern Yoga: The History of an Embodied Spiritual Practice
Talking Stick: Peacemaking as a Spiritual Path
Develop Your ESP: A Quick and Easy Way to Become Psychic
The Shamanic Powers of Rolling Thunder: As Experienced by Alberto Villoldo, John Perry Barlow, Larry Dossey, and Others
Tarot Made Easy: Your Tarot Your Way
Communing with the Ancestors: Your Spirit Guides, Bloodline Allies and the Cycle of Reincarnation

Last month we offered:
Five Meditations on Death: In Other Words ... on Life
Ethereum (CD) 
Immortelle (CD) 
Beyond Words (CD) 
Circles of Eight (CD) 
Rowing in Eden (CD) 
Crystals, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
The Druid's Primer
The Druid Shaman: Exploring the Celtic Otherworld (Shaman Pathways series)
The Awen Alone: Walking the Path of the Solitary Druid (Pagan Portals series)
Druidry and Meditation
Where the Hawthorn Grows: An American Druid's Reflection
Witchcraft Today: 60 Years On
The Five Roles of a Master Herder: A Revolutionary Model for Socially Intelligent Leadership
Natural Born Shamans - A Spiritual Toolkit for Life
Tarot Triumphs: Using the Marseilles Tarot Trumps for Divination and Inspiration
The Witch's Book of Power
Bird Magic: Wisdom of the Ancient Goddess for Pagans & Wiccans
Arc of the Goddess


Be safe, take care of your self, be kind to other.
~Lisa
Editor & Founder

FTC Endorsement Notice

As required by the FTC , I am posting this notice.

Reviews on this website were usually compensated in that the reviewer was given a copy of the item and allowed to keep said copy. Some reviews published here are from other forums and publications and Facing North makes no claim as to whether those reviews were compensated. No other compensation was offered or accepted for these reviews which are as unbiased as possible.

