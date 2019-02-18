How Do I Get Reviewed?

February 2019

Yesterday morning I spotted the tiniest bit of purple from a crocus pushing through the snow and I was reminded of the breathtaking inexorability of the seasons.



Here in the PNW we've had an unprecedented amount of snow dumped on us, not long after a huge storm that knocked out power for 1/2 million people for almost a week. The good news for you, dear visitor, is that we used the downtime to move through great stacks of items that had been lingering over the holidays.



This month we are publishing the final reviews from one of our earliest members of the Review Circle: Diana Rajchel. It is my pleasure to call Diana a friend, not just colleague, and am looking forward to her many forthcoming projects. (She's given me a sneak preview and they are FANTASTIC!)



Once again Facing North is looking for new members to join our Circle. If you are interested in reviewing Alternative Spirituality books, CDs, and other items please contact me. Our Submission Guidelines page is fairly explicit about expectations, but questions are always welcomed. Please share this call for help as widely as you wish!



This month we offer:

365 Days of Hoodoo: Daily Rootwork, Mojo & Conjuration

The Big Book of Runes and Rune Magic: How to Interpret Runes, Rune Lore, and the Art of Runecasting

Queen of the Moon Oracle Deck

The Bardic Book of Becoming: An Introduction to Modern Druidry

Revelations of the Aquarian Age

The Hidden Worlds

Half Moon Bay (CD)

Evensong: Canticles for the Earth (CD)

You Are Psychic: Develop Your Natural Intuition Through Your Psychic Type

Besom, Stang & Sword: A Guide to Traditional Witchcraft



Last month we offered:

Carl Llewellyn Weschke: Pioneer & Publisher of Body, Mind & Spirit

The Miracle Club: How Thoughts Become Reality

Secret History of the Watchers: Atlantis and the Deep Memory of the Rebel Angels

Mysterious Realities: A Dream Traveler’s Tales from the Imaginal Realm

Runic Book of Days: A Guide to Living the Annual Cycle of Rune Magick

Shadows of a Tuscan Moon (fiction)

The Real Witches of New England

Goddesses in Myth, History and Culture

The Uses of Ecstasy: Ritual and Practical Mysticism in Wicca

Creating Lore, Writing Ritual

May the returning light bring you increasing happiness!

~Lisa

Editor & Founder