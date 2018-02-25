How Do I Get Reviewed?

February 2018 Update

We have a great collection of items for you to peruse this month, including some fun CDs.

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra

Stardust (CD)

Kingdom of Mountains (CD)

Nightfall London (CD)

Voices from Heaven, Vol II (CD)

Dreaming On Both Sides of the Brain

Moon Affirmations: Daily Meditations Using the Moon Phase to Focus Your Energy

Moon Affirmations Journal

Illusia (CD)

The Collected Letters of Alan Watts

The Secret Keys of Conjure: Unlocking the Mysteries of American Folk Magic

Last month we offered:

Essential Oils in Spiritual Practice: Working with the Chakras, Divine Archetypes, and the Five Great Elements

First Templar Nation: How 11 Knights Created a New Country and A Refuge for the Grail

Odin: Ecstasy, Runes & Norse Magic

Womb Awakening: Initiatory Wisdom from the Creatrix of Life

Fortune Teller's Handbook: 20 Fun and Easy Techniques for Predicting the Future

Chakras Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Fairies Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Strange Practice (fiction)

Overcoming Acute and Chronic Pain: Keys to Treatment Based on Your Emotional Type

Caring for the Dying: The Doula Approach to a Meaningful Death

Crystals for Karmic Healing: Transform Your Future by Releasing Your Past

The Angelic Origins of the Soul: Discovering Your Divine Purpose

Sekhmet: Transformation in the Belly of the Goddess

Psychic Ability, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

The Weiser Book of Occult Detectives: 13 Stories of Supernatural Sleuthing

Tarot Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Wicca, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need

Sigil Witchery: A Witch's Guide to Crafting Magick Symbols

Pagan Portals -- Have a Cool Yule: How-To Survive (and Enjoy) the Mid-Winter Festival

Dark Goddess Craft: A Journey through the Heart of Transformation

Betwixt & Between: Exploring the Faery Tradition of Witchcraft (our 2nd review!)

May the fire's warmth keep you and yours safe.

~

Lisa

Editor, Founder