How Do I Get Reviewed?

February 2020 Update

While this is not my favorite time of year (I've been known to call February the suicide month because the grey seems unending), it's so wonderful to see the signs of Spring coming. Although, truly, I should say "hear" because its the sudden rise in bird song more than anything that shows me the turning of the wheel. Last night the skies cleared and I was able to watch the stars turn overhead, greeting old favorites.

This month we have a lovely collection of items for you:

A Practical Guide to Pagan Priesthood: Community Leadership and Vocation

Sacred Smoke: Clear Away Negative Energies and Purify Body, Mind, and Spirit

Let Go Now: Embrace Detachment as a Path to Freedom

I Love My Life Card Game and Oracle Deck

Herbal Magick: A Guide to Herbal Enchantments, Folklore, and Divination

The Magick of Food: Rituals, Offerings & Why We Eat Together

The Hidden Goddess: The Quest for the Divine Feminine in the Judeo-Christian Tradition-from Asherah to Mary Magdalene

Pathworking the Tarot: Spiritual Guidance & Practical Advice from the Cards

What We Knew in the Night: Reawakening the Heart of Witchcraft

Stones of the Goddess: Crystals for the Divine Feminine



Last month we offered:

The Quantum Akashic Field: A Guide to Out-of-Body Experiences for the Astral Traveler

The Way of Fire and Ice: The Living Tradition of Norse Paganism

Awakening the Ancient Power of Snake: Transformation, Healing, and Enlightenment

Magickal Mermaids & Water Creatures

Western Animism: Zen & the Art of Positive Paganism (Pagan Portals)

Heilung concert review

May the returning of the light reveal the places you need to see!



~

Lisa

Editor & Founder