Welcome to Facing North!

Welcome to one of the largest collections of reviews of neopagan/Spiritual/New Age oriented books, music, and other items of interest to our community. My wonderful team of reviewers and I have been writing reviews for many years now, and we love it.

Opened on October 31, 2006 with just over 200 reviews, Facing North is -- first and foremost -- a community resource. We ended that year with more than double our opening number of reviews (500+). Although we slowed our growth, 2007 ended with our database at more than 600 records, 2008 saw us at 900 and we edged over 1,000 by the end of 2009. We accept previously published reviews, and articles and reviews from alternative practitioners. It is my goal to make Facing North the largest repository of alternative spirituality reviews on the Internet.

We are committed to creating a practical site with honest opinions that are fair, even when critical. I welcome your feedback and suggestions to improve this site, one that everyone in our diverse community can use. Just email me at: lisa_at_facingnorth_dot_net (with appropriate edits).

Once again: Welcome to Facing North!

December 2016 Update

Details

Just in time for the turning of the calendar year . . . we have a great big group of items for you to enjoy!

Travel out of the country and a few other personal issues prevented me from getting to the November update, so I folded it into a double-sized December collection.

Very excitingly, we've created a new category: Druidry! Here is a quick list of the items in this new category:
The Druid's Primer
The Druid Shaman: Exploring the Celtic Otherworld (Shaman Pathways series)
The Awen Alone: Walking the Path of the Solitary Druid (Pagan Portals series)
Druidry and Meditation
Where the Hawthorn Grows: An American Druid's Reflection
Book of Keltria: Druidism for the 21st Century  
Zen Druidry: Living a Natural Life, with Full Awareness (Pagan Portals series)
The Handbook of Urban Druidry: Modern Druidry for All
A Druid's Tale
The Path of Druidry
The Druid Magic Handbook

And here are this month's offerings:
Five Meditations on Death: In Other Words ... on Life
Ethereum (CD) 
Immortelle (CD) 
Beyond Words (CD) 
Circles of Eight (CD) 
Rowing in Eden (CD) 
Crystals, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
Last month we offered:

Doreen Valiente Witch
Llewellyn's 2017 Witches' Companion: An Almanac for Contemporary Living
How to Survive Mercury Retrograde: ...And Venus & Mars Too (a new review!) 
Runes, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
The Coarse Witchcraft Trilogy
Nothing but a Pack of Cards: A Book of Cartomancy and Tarot Sorcery
The Goddess & The Shaman
The Secret People, Parish-pump witchcraft, Wise-women and Cunning Ways
A Traveler's Guide to Initiation: Toward Healthy Hermetic Spiritual Communities

As always, we serve our community and love to get feedback. Tell us which categories you'd like to see, what you like (or don't), and whether there are ways we might improve.

May the sun's returning bring new light into your life!

~
Lisa
Editor & Founder

