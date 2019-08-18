How Do I Get Reviewed?

What can I say, except that July held a number of small crises and upheavals that kept our usual update from being published. To make up for that, we have a huge offering for this month -- twenty books, and a number of them are very new or somewhat controversial.
This month, we offer:
Astrology and the Archetypal Power of Numbers, Part Two
House Keywords and More . . .
Conjuring Harriet "Mama Moses" Tubman and the Spirits of the Underground Railroad
The Visions of the Pylons: A Magical Record of Exploration in the Starry Abode
Transcendent Wisdom of the Maya
The Mark of the Wolf (Book of Secrets Vol. 1)
Witches of St. Petersburg
Patron Saint of Lost Souls
Source Code Meditation: Hacking Evolution
Chapters: Solo Piano Reflections (CD)
Cappadocia (CD)
Mystic Messages (CD)
The Real Witches' Craft: Magical Techniques and Guidance for a Full Year of Practicing the Craft
Transformative Witchcraft: The Greater Mysteries
Weave the Liminal: Living Modern Traditional Witchcraft
Witchbody: A Graphic Novel
Backwoods Witchcraft: Conjure & Folk Magic from Appalachia
Summoning the Muse (CD)
Essential Aromatherapy Garden
Growing Wiccan Temples and Leaders: Temple Organization and Leadership Development in a Mission-Centred Wiccan Movement
Last update, we offered:
Women of Visionary Art
The Twelve Faces of the Goddess: Transform Your Life with Astrology, Magick, and the Sacred Feminine
Magickal Astrology: Use the Power of the Planets to Create an Enchanted Life
Becoming Dangerous: Witchy Femmes, Queer Conjurers, and Magical Rebels
Beyond the North Wind: The Fall and Rise of the Mystic North
The Herbal Kitchen
Rumi: Tales of the Spirit: A Journey to Healing the Heart
Yoga and the Art of Mudras
One Truth and One Spirit: Aleister Crowley's Spiritual Legacy
The Witch's Book of Mysteries
Witchcraft Activism: A Toolkit for Magical Resistance
May these last days of summer find you relaxed and carefree!
~Lisa
Editor and Founder
