How Do I Get Reviewed?

August 2017 Update

In just a few days the moon will eclipse the sun over North America for the first time in 38+ years. Astrologers are predicting near-seismic changes and upheavals as the physical manifestation of the astral phenomenon. Be excited, be safe, and I hope you get a chance to experience it -- even if its just watching the event online.

We will not have an update in September as I am traveling for nearly the entire month. TO make up for it we will have a double-sized update in October.

This month we offer:

Animal Magic: Working With Spirit Animal Guides (Pagan Portals series)

The Black Hole Book

Spirit Relations: Your User-Friendly Guide to the Spirit World, Mediumship and Energy

The Mistress of Spices (fiction)

By Wolfsbane & Mandrake Root: The Shadow World Of Plants And Their Poisons (Pagan Portals series)

Fasting the Mind: Spiritual Exercises for Psychic Detox

The Little Book of Dream Symbols: The Essential Guide to Over 700 of the Most Common Dreams

The Mythic Dimension: Selected Essays 1959-1987

Practical Spellcraft: A First Course in Magic

Betwixt & Between: Exploring the Faery Tradition of Witchcraft

July's update included:

Songs of Potential Embrace (CD)

Tablets of Light: The Teachings of Thoth on Unity Consciousness

The 8th Seal-Its Time Is Now!: Cracking the Code that Solves the Mystery of the Book of Revelation

Part of a Kindly Plan (CD)

Safe Passage: Words to Help the Grieving

The Magical Shield: Protection Magic to Ward Off Negative Forces

Fairies, Pookas, and Changelings: A Complete Guide to the Wild and Wicked Enchanted Realm

Tarot by Design Workbook: Color and Learn Your Way Into the Cards

Instant Tarot: Your Complete Guide to Reading the Cards

Woman Most Wild: Three Keys to Liberating the Witch Within

May the 'dog days' of summer bring you joy and relaxation!

~Lisa

Editor & Founder