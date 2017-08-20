How Do I Get Reviewed?

In just a few days the moon will eclipse the sun over North America for the first time in 38+ years. Astrologers are predicting near-seismic changes and upheavals as the physical manifestation of the astral phenomenon. Be excited, be safe, and I hope you get a chance to experience it -- even if its just watching the event online.
We will not have an update in September as I am traveling for nearly the entire month. TO make up for it we will have a double-sized update in October.
This month we offer:
Animal Magic: Working With Spirit Animal Guides (Pagan Portals series)
The Black Hole Book
Spirit Relations: Your User-Friendly Guide to the Spirit World, Mediumship and Energy
The Mistress of Spices (fiction)
By Wolfsbane & Mandrake Root: The Shadow World Of Plants And Their Poisons (Pagan Portals series)
Fasting the Mind: Spiritual Exercises for Psychic Detox
The Little Book of Dream Symbols: The Essential Guide to Over 700 of the Most Common Dreams
The Mythic Dimension: Selected Essays 1959-1987
Practical Spellcraft: A First Course in Magic
Betwixt & Between: Exploring the Faery Tradition of Witchcraft
July's update included:
Songs of Potential Embrace (CD)
Tablets of Light: The Teachings of Thoth on Unity Consciousness
The 8th Seal-Its Time Is Now!: Cracking the Code that Solves the Mystery of the Book of Revelation
Part of a Kindly Plan (CD)
Safe Passage: Words to Help the Grieving
The Magical Shield: Protection Magic to Ward Off Negative Forces
Fairies, Pookas, and Changelings: A Complete Guide to the Wild and Wicked Enchanted Realm
Tarot by Design Workbook: Color and Learn Your Way Into the Cards
Instant Tarot: Your Complete Guide to Reading the Cards
Woman Most Wild: Three Keys to Liberating the Witch Within
May the 'dog days' of summer bring you joy and relaxation!
~Lisa
Editor & Founder