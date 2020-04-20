How Do I Get Reviewed?

April 2020 Update

For most of us, staying at home is the new normal. In some ways it's lovely to be able to be with loved ones, or to have time to get to those projects we never seem to have the time to accomplish. At the same time, we all have friends and family who are either worried about paying bills, or are coping with illness. "Too much time on our hands . . . ."

Our Review Circle has put together a lovely collection of books for us this month, catching up on some that we've owed since the beginning of the year. This month we have:

When God Had a Wife: The Fall and Rise of the Sacred Feminine in the Judaeo-Christian Tradition

Mindfulness for Insomnia: A Four-Week Guided Program to Relax Your Body, Calm Your Mind, and Get the Sleep You Need

The Varieties of Magical Experience: Indigenous, Medieval, and Modern Magic

Pagan Portals - Seeking the Primal Goddess

Spirit Walking: A Course in Shamanic Power

The Magic of Marie Laveau: Embracing the Spiritual Legacy of the Voodoo Queen of New Orleans

Book of Spells: The Magick of Witchcraft

Coming to the Edge of the Circle: A Wiccan Initiation Ritual

Kitchen Witchcraft: Crystal Magic

Light Magic for Dark Times: More than 100 Spells, Rituals, and Practices for Coping in a Crisis

Spellcrafting: Strengthen the Power of Your Craft by Creating and Casting Your Own Unique Spells

The Crooked Path: An Introduction to Traditional Witchcraft

The Moon + You: Your Guide to Finding Energy, Balance, and Healing with the Power of the Moon

The Moon Divas Guidebook: Spirited Self-Care for Women in Transition

Last month we offered:

Dead Air (CD)

Awakening Your Crystals: Activate the Higher Potential of Healing Stones

Gods and Goddesses of Wales: A Practical Introduction To Welsh Deities And Their Stories (Pagan Portals)

Wood, Steel, and Grace (CD)

Outside the Charmed Circle: Exploring Gender & Sexuality in Magical Practice

Bach Side of the Moon (CD)

Crystal Basics: The Energetic, Healing & Spiritual Power of 200 Gemstones

Ishtar & Ereshkigal: The Daughters of Sin (Pagan Portals)

Witch's Wheel of the Year: Rituals for Circles, Solitaries & Covens

Backwoods Witchcraft: Conjure & Folk Magic from Appalachia

May you stay healthy and safe!