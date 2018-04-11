This month we're offering:
Spirit Wheel (CD)
Opening Your Cosmic Toolbox
Divining with Animal Guides: Answers from the World at Hand
Wild Magic (fiction)
The Minimal Piano Series, Vol I (CD)
From Anxiety to Love: A Radical New Approach for Letting Go of Fear and Finding Lasting Peace
Breathing Love: Meditation in Action
When Every Word Was Singing (CD)
Spellbound: The Secret Grimoire of Lucy Cavendish
Azul (CD)
Rituals of the Light Within: A Compendium of Writings from the Magical Work of Elizabeth Anderton Fox
Last month we offered:
The Naked Witch: An Autobiography
White Spirit Animals: Prophets of Change
Moon Affirmations Coloring Book
I Ching, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
Secrets of Chinese Divination: A Beginner's Guide to 11 Ancient Oracle Systems
Flower Essences What They Are and How to Use Them (Plain & Simple: The Only Book You’ll Ever Need)
Turbo Metabolism: 8 Weeks to a New You: Preventing and Reversing Diabetes, Obesity, Heart Disease, and Other Metabolic Diseases by Treating the Causes
Teen Spirit Guide to Modern Shamanism: A Beginner's Map Charting an Ancient Path
Deeper Into The Underworld: Death, Ancestors & Magical Rites
May the season of growth and new beginnings bring its essence into your life!
~
Lisa
Editor & Founder