Welcome to Facing North!

Welcome to one of the largest collections of reviews of neopagan/Spiritual/New Age oriented books, music, and other items of interest to our community. My wonderful team of reviewers and I have been writing reviews for many years now, and we love it.

Opened on October 31, 2006 with just over 200 reviews, Facing North is -- first and foremost -- a community resource. We ended that year with more than double our opening number of reviews (500+). Although we slowed our growth, 2007 ended with our database at more than 600 records, 2008 saw us at 900 and we edged over 1,000 by the end of 2009. We accept previously published reviews, and articles and reviews from alternative practitioners. It is my goal to make Facing North the largest repository of alternative spirituality reviews on the Internet.

We are committed to creating a practical site with honest opinions that are fair, even when critical. I welcome your feedback and suggestions to improve this site, one that everyone in our diverse community can use. Just email me at: lisa_at_facingnorth_dot_net (with appropriate edits).

Once again: Welcome to Facing North!

April 2017

Details

Greetings to everyone from the edge of Beltane!

Just this last week I noticed how the days are definitely longer and the mornings starting earlier. Despite the headaches of Mercury retrograde April has been a lovely month. And we have a variety of lovely items for your perusal:

The Witches' Almanac Spring 2017-2018: Water, Our Primal Source
Llewellyn's 2017 Herbal Almanac: Herbs for Growing & Gathering, Cooking & Crafts, Health & Beauty, History, Myth & Lore
Body Reading Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
The Secret Life of Lady Liberty: Goddess in the New World
Unseen Forces: A Guide for the Truly Attentive
Sacred Trickery and the Way of Kindness: The Radical Wisdom of Jodo
Norse Mythology
Tarot of the Crone, 3rd edition

Tarot for One

Last month we offered:

Grimoire Dehara: Ulani
Practicing the Tao Te Ching: 81 Steps on the Way
What is an Altar?
Nothing But a Pack of Cards: A Book of Cartomancy and Tarot Sorcery
Rainbow Road (CD) 
Souvenir d’Italia (CD) 
The English Magic Tarot
Love Magic: Over 250 Spells and Potions for Getting it, Keeping it, and Making it Last
Goddess 2.0: Advancing a New Path Forward
Of Sea and Stars (CD) 

May the joys of the fertile earth inhabit your life!

~Lisa

FTC Endorsement Notice

As required by the FTC , I am posting this notice.

Reviews on this website were usually compensated in that the reviewer was given a copy of the item and allowed to keep said copy. Some reviews published here are from other forums and publications and Facing North makes no claim as to whether those reviews were compensated. No other compensation was offered or accepted for these reviews which are as unbiased as possible.

