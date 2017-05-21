   

May 2017

Doesn't it smell good? That fresh air, perfumed with the profusion of flowers bursting forth in all their glory in our gardens, on our streets, in the markets. In my yard, the echinacea is just beginning the bud, while the lilac and monarda are going like gangbusters. The lavender is regenerating after a tough (wet) winter, and my ajuga is spreading as I like to see it do. This year we've added a California lilac and some Russian sage to the side garden. I love to see everything coming in, flowing in waves through the warmer part of the year.

This month's offerings are an eclectic bunch:

Horrorscopes: Exorcise the Monsters Within and Unleash the Scary Side of Your Sun Sign
Chinese Power Animals: Archetypes of Transformation
Practically Dreaming (a novel)
The Science of Planetary Signatures in Medicine: Restoring the Cosmic Foundations of Healing
Bring the Flavors (CD)
What We Hold Dear (CD)
Esoteric Empathy: A Magickal & Metaphysical Guide to Emotional Sensitivity
Creative Visualization (40th anniversary ed)
The Panic Fables: Mystic Teachings and Initiatory Tales
In Their Own Words: The Major Arcana of the Tarot
Mechanica Celeste (CD)

last month we offered:

The Witches' Almanac Spring 2017-2018: Water, Our Primal Source
Llewellyn's 2017 Herbal Almanac: Herbs for Growing & Gathering, Cooking & Crafts, Health & Beauty, History, Myth & Lore
Body Reading Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need
The Secret Life of Lady Liberty: Goddess in the New World
Unseen Forces: A Guide for the Truly Attentive
Sacred Trickery and the Way of Kindness: The Radical Wisdom of Jodo
Norse Mythology
Tarot of the Crone, 3rd edition
Tarot for One

May the bounty of summer flow into your life!

~Lisa
Editor & Founder

