   

Articles

March 2018 Update

Details

Spring is coming, spring is coming!

As I write this, the sun is shining outside and it's beautiful . . . and still very cold. Mornings are frosty, the ground still frozen and the harbingers of sprint -- those feisty little bulbs  -- are poking their long leaves up into the air. 

We've got a great collection of items for you this month:

The Naked Witch: An Autobiography  
White Spirit Animals: Prophets of Change 
Moon Affirmations Coloring Book  
I Ching, Plain & Simple: The Only Book You'll Ever Need  
Secrets of Chinese Divination: A Beginner's Guide to 11 Ancient Oracle Systems  
Flower Essences What They Are and How to Use Them (Plain & Simple: The Only Book You’ll Ever Need)  
Turbo Metabolism: 8 Weeks to a New You: Preventing and Reversing Diabetes, Obesity, Heart Disease, and Other Metabolic Diseases by Treating the Causes 
Teen Spirit Guide to Modern Shamanism: A Beginner's Map Charting an Ancient Path  
Deeper Into The Underworld: Death, Ancestors & Magical Rites  

Last month we offered:

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra  
Stardust (CD) 
Kingdom of Mountains (CD) 
Nightfall London (CD) 
Voices from Heaven, Vol II (CD) 
Dreaming On Both Sides of the Brain 
Moon Affirmations: Daily Meditations Using the Moon Phase to Focus Your Energy 
Moon Affirmations Journal 
Illusia (CD) 
The Collected Letters of Alan Watts 
The Secret Keys of Conjure: Unlocking the Mysteries of American Folk Magic 

Enjoy the weather and our offerings.

~
Lisa
Founder & Editor

FTC Endorsement Notice

As required by the FTC , I am posting this notice.

Reviews on this website were usually compensated in that the reviewer was given a copy of the item and allowed to keep said copy. Some reviews published here are from other forums and publications and Facing North makes no claim as to whether those reviews were compensated. No other compensation was offered or accepted for these reviews which are as unbiased as possible.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates