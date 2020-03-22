Articles

March 2020 Update

Isn't it just a bit astonishing at how quickly the world changes. When I wrote my last Update, not quite a month ago, we were all just looking forward to the change of seasons. Now we are all sheltering in place and contemplating a world of social distancing.



In the midst of all of it, the world moves on. A friend is giving birth to her second child as I write this, a relative was accepted into the school of his choice, my garden is beginning to sprout from long-dormant bulbs, the bald eagles have returned to their nesting site across the lake from my house, and my cats are watching the world with great interest from the safety of their catio.



The Review Circle has had some changes as well. our longtime reviewer, Eileen Troemel is taking a break and we have two new reviewers: Rowan Moonstone and Bailey Roe. Their Contributors page has been updated with their bios and I'm sure you'll enjoy their writings.



For those of you who are just a bit exhausted from the constant input, our review circle has a lovely collection of items this month.



We offer:

Dead Air (CD)

Awakening Your Crystals: Activate the Higher Potential of Healing Stones

Gods and Goddesses of Wales: A Practical Introduction To Welsh Deities And Their Stories (Pagan Portals)

Wood, Steel, and Grace (CD)

Outside the Charmed Circle: Exploring Gender & Sexuality in Magical Practice

Bach Side of the Moon (CD)

Crystal Basics: The Energetic, Healing & Spiritual Power of 200 Gemstones

Ishtar & Ereshkigal: The Daughters of Sin (Pagan Portals)

Witch's Wheel of the Year: Rituals for Circles, Solitaries & Covens

Backwoods Witchcraft: Conjure & Folk Magic from Appalachia



Last month we offered:

A Practical Guide to Pagan Priesthood: Community Leadership and Vocation

Sacred Smoke: Clear Away Negative Energies and Purify Body, Mind, and Spirit

Let Go Now: Embrace Detachment as a Path to Freedom

I Love My Life Card Game and Oracle Deck

Herbal Magick: A Guide to Herbal Enchantments, Folklore, and Divination

The Magick of Food: Rituals, Offerings & Why We Eat Together

The Hidden Goddess: The Quest for the Divine Feminine in the Judeo-Christian Tradition-from Asherah to Mary Magdalene

Pathworking the Tarot: Spiritual Guidance & Practical Advice from the Cards

What We Knew in the Night: Reawakening the Heart of Witchcraft

Stones of the Goddess: Crystals for the Divine Feminine

Take care of yourselves and your community.

~

Lisa

Founder and Editor